Will Remain With Nitish Kumar And NDA, Says Hindustan Awam Morcha

Patna (Bihar): Ahead of government formation in Bihar, Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) said on Friday that they will remain with Nitish Kumar and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We want to make it clear that we will stay with the NDA. Our leader, Jitan Ram Manjhi has clearly stated that Hindustani Awam Morcha fought the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we were with him and will remain with him," said HAM spokesperson, Danish Rizwan in a press release.

It is to be noted that Manjhi had quit the NDA to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan in August this year. However, in a couple of days, he returned to the NDA fold. Just before the Assembly elections, Kumar facilitated his return to the NDA.

Results of all 243 assembly constituencies were declared on Wednesday in which NDA secured 125 seats of which BJP won 74, JDU (43), Vikassheel Insaan Party (4), and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (4). Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats.