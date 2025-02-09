Will rename Mustafabad to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar: Delhi BJP MLA

The newly elected BJP MLA from Mustafabad, Mohan Singh Bisht, on Sunday said that the Assembly constituency would soon be renamed to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar. He won the seat by defeating AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan with a margin of 17,578 votes.

Speaking to media, he said, “On the one hand, there are 58 per cent people (Hindu) and on the other side there are 42 per cent people (Muslims). Isn’t it injustice to 58 per cent people? To give them justice, we will change the name of the constituency. We will propose that name of Mustafabad, be changed to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar as soon as the first session of the new Assembly will be held."

When asked if CAG report will be tabled in the Assembly, he said, “CAG report will be definitely be presented so that Arvind Kejriwal’s loot in Delhi can be exposed.”

The CAG report, highlighting alleged irregularities and financial wrongdoings by the Delhi government, became a political hot potato before the Assembly elections as the ruling AAP 'stalled' its tabling in House, drawing stern criticism from the Opposition.

The BJP had claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General report revealed that the preliminary estimate for the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence was Rs 7.91 crore. But when the Public Works Department completed the job in 2022, the cost had jumped to Rs 33.66 crore, the CAG report said.

Notably, Mustafabad constituency, located in North-East Delhi, was among one of the worst-affected areas during the 2020 riots which broke out in the national capital.

Mohan Singh Bisht, a four-time BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar constituency, which also falls in North-East Delhi, was replaced by Kapil Mishra in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The party instead fielded Bisht from the Mustafabad seat.