With new fare hike, Bengaluru Metro becomes most expensive transport system in India

Metro commuters in the city will now have to shell out more as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented a fare hike of nearly 50 per cent. The revision, based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee, marks one of the biggest increases in recent years.

For the first time, BMRCL has also introduced peak and non-peak-hour pricing, aiming to regulate congestion during busy hours. While smart card users will receive a 5 per cent discount during peak hours, they can avail of a total 10 per cent discount during non-peak hours. However, even with these discounts, the hike has raised concerns among daily commuters.

Under the new fare structure, the minimum fare remains Rs 10 for a distance of 0-2 km, but the maximum fare has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 90 for trips beyond 25 km. Commuters travelling between 10-12 km will now pay Rs 60, while those covering 15-20 km will be charged Rs 70. The fare for journeys between 20-25 km is Rs 80, making it one of the highest Metro fares in the country. Additionally, the minimum balance required on smart cards has been raised from Rs 50 to Rs 90, adding to the financial burden on passengers.

In comparison, the Delhi Metro, which is India’s largest Metro network, has a more affordable pricing system despite covering a much larger area. The maximum fare in Delhi is Rs 60, significantly lower than Bengaluru’s revised maximum of Rs 90. Delhi Metro fares are based on distance slabs, with the lowest fare at Rs 10 for up to 2 km and Rs 50 for distances exceeding 32 km. Unlike Bengaluru, Delhi Metro does not implement peak-hour pricing but offers discounts to passengers using Metro cards, further reducing the effective travel cost.

The Ahmedabad Metro, which has a relatively smaller network, also maintains lower fares than Bengaluru’s. The minimum fare in Ahmedabad is Rs 5 for the first 2 km, while the maximum fare for a full 40 km stretch is Rs 25. Even for long distances, the fares remain significantly lower than Bengaluru’s revised pricing. The Ahmedabad Metro primarily caters to local commuters and aims to provide affordable public transport options, keeping its fares among the lowest in the country.

In Pune Metro, fares are structured similarly to Bengaluru’s old system, with rates starting at Rs 10 and going up to Rs 40 for longer distances. The Pune Metro network is still expanding, but its fare system remains relatively affordable in comparison to Bengaluru’s new structure.

Kolkata Metro continues to have the lowest fares among all Metro networks in India. With a starting fare of Rs 5 and a maximum fare of Rs 25, Kolkata Metro remains one of the most budget-friendly urban transport systems. Despite operating one of the oldest Metro networks in the country, Kolkata has managed to keep travel costs low, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of commuters.

With this fare hike, Bengaluru now has become one of the most expensive Metro systems in India. While authorities justify the increase as necessary for expansion and operational efficiency, passengers argue that the hike may discourage the use of public transport, pushing more people towards private vehicles and worsening traffic congestion.