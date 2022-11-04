With over 1300 job offers, placement at IIT-Delhi breaks all records

New Delhi: Last placement season at IIT-Delhi in academic year 2021-22 broke all the previous records as over 1,300 job offers were given by over 600 companies. Final year students bagged over 1,000 job roles, while under-graduate students received more than 830 internship offers from over 200 companies.

"This is the highest ever number of offers received by the students through the Institute's Office of Career Services (OCS) for both placement and internship," Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi told this to the IANS on Friday.

A face-to-face processes for the placement season in the academic year 2022-23 will commence on December 1, 2022. IIT-Delhi is expecting a robust hiring season.

To help students prepare for the forthcoming placement season, the Alumni Relations Department of the Institute will organise "Mock Interviews" sessions for them. This is a successful initiative that saw over 400 mock interviews during the last placement season. Under this initiative, esteemed alumni community of IIT-Delhi conducts the mock interviews with the students, Prof. Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi will be holding its 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony on Saturday (November 5). As many as 2100 graduating students would be awarded degrees and diplomas at the ceremony.

The IIT Director said that Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV), an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, has partnered with IIT-Delhi's Arun Duggal Centre of Excellence for Research in Climate Change and Air Pollution (CERCA) to conduct a technology pilot - Project SAMEER i.e. Solutions for Air-pollution Mitigation through Engagement, Engineering, and Research in Delhi-NCR from November 2022-February 2023.

Under this pilot project, awareness and community engagement will be ensured. Doctors and health practitioners will engage with communities such as farmers, school and college students, RWAs, urban slums etc to create awareness about the adverse health impact of air pollution. Science and technology interventions will monitor and reduce PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. These solutions will be deployed in high AQI areas of Delhi and Gurugram as a pilot to assess their efficacy, Prof. Banerjee added.