With over two lakh voters J&K’s Samba gears up for Assembly polls

Jammu: J&K’s Samba district is geared up for the upcoming Phase III of Assembly elections scheduled for October 1.



"The district administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process, allowing over 2.60 lakh voters to cast their ballots across its three Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of Ramgarh, Samba and Vijaypur," an official statement said.

The district has a voter population of 2,60,999 souls, among which 1,33,736 are male, 1,27,261 female and 2 third gender voters.

For smooth and hassle-free facilitation of voters, ECI has established 366 polling stations across the district with 42 urban polling stations and 324 rural polling stations.

Among all the three Assembly Constituencies of the district, 70- Samba AC has the highest number of 91,280 registered voters, comprising 46,783 male and 44,497 female voters. The constituency also houses 151 polling stations, 23 urban and 128 rural for smooth and hassle-free voting experience of all registered voters.

69-Ramgarh (SC) Assembly Constituency comes next with a voter population of 88,947 souls, among which 45,461 are male and 43,486 are female voters. To facilitate the voters, 112 polling stations have been established in this constituency; four urban polling stations and 108 rural polling stations.

71-Vijaypur AC, with the lowest voter count in the District, has 80,772 registered voters, including 41,492 male, 39,278 female and 2 third-gender voters. For a smooth voting process, 103 polling stations have been established, including 15 urban and 88 rural polling stations.

To enhance voter participation, special polling stations have been established in the district including 13 polling booths managed by women as Pink Polling Stations, seven polling stations manned by specially-abled persons, one border polling station, nine green polling stations and three model Polling stations.

"The District Administration has ensured that every polling station is equipped with the required infrastructure to facilitate a hassle-free voting experience, particularly for women, elderly voters, and persons with disabilities," the statement added.

It added that with all necessary preparations completed, the District Administration urges all registered voters to participate in this democratic festival and cast their vote.

Voter awareness programs are also actively being conducted across the district to encourage maximum turnout and ensure that every eligible voter exercises their right to vote.

The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.