With spike of 86,821 cases, India's Coronavirus tally crosses 63-lakh mark

NEW DELHI: With an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count stands at 63,12,585 in the country including 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,181 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 98,678 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,59,462 active cases, 10,88,322 cured and discharged cases and 36,662 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,07,635 active cases is the next on the list. While 4,85,268 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,864 lives so far.

Kerala with 67,140 active cases is also severely affected, however, 1,28,224 patients have been cured in the State, while 742 deaths have occurred due to it.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 for Covid-19 in the country. Out of these 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday.