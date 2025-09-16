Woman, 2 men tied up, thrashed

Baripada: A woman and two men were tied to an electric pole and beaten up allegedly by her in-laws and villagers on the suspicion of having an extra-marital affair in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

Theincident took place at Begunia village under Jashipur police station area in Mayurbhanj district when the woman was travelling with two men on a motorcycle. They were caught by her in-laws and villagers, who suspected that the woman was having an extra-marital affair with one of the men.

The woman, a mother of two children, and the two men were returning from the weekly market. They were beaten up with sticks, slapped and punched. A video of the incident went viral, following which police from Jashipur police station rushed to the village and rescued them.

Police said one of the men was close to her in-laws’ family and was like a brother to her. The police shifted the injured trio to a hospital and detained two persons for assaulting the two men and the woman. A case has been registered in this connection. Police have launched an investigation to nab others involved in the attack.