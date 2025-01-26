Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Nine-Month-Old Child To Death During Family Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Krishna Nagar locality where a 27-year-old married woman, Anju Devi, allegedly killed her nine-month-old son by throwing him from their two-storey house roof during a family argument.

Police confirmed the child was immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh stated that Anju Devi has been detained and is being questioned.

The child's grandmother, Shobha Devi, filed a complaint, resulting in a case registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide.

Background details reveal Anju had a love marriage and had been living with her mother for two years, with her elder sister Manisha also residing in the same house for the past two months.