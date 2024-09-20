Live
Just In
Woman jumps into Kharasrota river
An Anganwadi supervisor went missing after she reportedly jumped into Kharasrota river from Rajghat bridge near Baruhan in Jajpur district on Thursday.
Jajpur: An Anganwadi supervisor went missing after she reportedly jumped into Kharasrota river from Rajghat bridge near Baruhan in Jajpur district on Thursday. The woman left her scooter, helmet, shoes and mobile phone on the bridge before jumping into the river.
She has been identified as Mandakini Samal, a resident of Krishnapada area under Kuakhia police jurisdiction. As per eyewitness, the incident took place at around 6.30 am.
“I was coming towards Baruhan on Rajghat bridge for a routine morning walk. I saw a woman coming to the bridge riding a scooty from the opposite direction. She then parked the scooty on the bridge and immediately jumped into the river,” said Raj Kishore Das, a local. “I was about 200 metres away from her,” he added.
After getting information, Fire Services personnel and Jajpur Sadar police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
Sources said Mandakini, the Anganwadi supervisor working at Rasulpur block , had married in Santara area of Jajpur district. However, she was staying separately at a rented house in Jajpur. She is suspected to have jumped into the river over a family feud. Further investigation is underway.