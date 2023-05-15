Woman Shot Dead In Gurudwara By Visitor For Allegedly Drinking Alchohol In Gurudwara Premises

Police reported on Monday that a woman was fatally shot for allegedly drinking on the premises of a gurdwara. According to authorities, the apprehended accused claimed that he did the deed in a fit of rage because his religious feelings had been offended.

Parwinder Kaur who was allegedly drinking near the'sarovar' (holy pond) of Dukh Niwaran Sahib gurdwara. And the accused was identified as Nirmaljit Singh Saini who is a property dealer with no prior criminal history, expressed his outrage over the sacrilegious occurrences, including the most recent one at Morinda Gurdwara, to gurdwara officials. On Sunday, the woman was identified as

According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma, frequent gurdwara visitor Nirmaljit Singh Saini fired multiple shots at Kaur while using his authorised revolver. He explained that near the gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib's "sarovar," Parwinder Kaur was drinking alcohol.

This was observed by the sangat, who then decided to take her to the manager's office. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) representatives said that Saini shot at Kaur as she and police officers exited the gurdwara manager's room.

Saini used his 32-bore licenced revolver to fire five shots at the woman, according to a statement from the police. Three bullets struck Kaur, the SSP claimed, and she passed away immediately. Additionaly, another man got injuref by his bullet who is currently getting treated in the hospital.

The police officials also claimed that the individual freely surrendered to police and gave them possession of his weapon.

Meanwhile, after investigation, it was known that Kaur was an alcoholic and was getting treatment for eliminating such habit. Sharma claimed that among her possessions was a prescription sheet for a local de-addiction facility. As per the prescription, she had sadness and mood swings.

The SSP stated that no family members have yet shown up to collect the body or provide any statements, and they were unable to determine where she stayed. Furthermore, according to preliminary findings, Kaur travelled to the gurdwara on Sunday by bus from Zirakpur.