Worker killed in explosion at flour mill in UP's Chandauli

Worker killed in explosion at flour mill in UPs Chandauli
Chandauli: A 42-year-old worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at a flour mill in Mughalsarai area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Asha Mill when a stone component inside the machine broke into fragments.

Two mill workers were injured and rushed to a hospital where Mukhtar succumbed to injuries, Circle Officer Krishna Kumar Sharma said.

The victim's family accused the family of negligence and demanded compensation.

