Xi Jinping To PM Modi: ‘Elephant And Dragon Must Unite As good neighbours’ At SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for India and China to strengthen their relationship, stating that “the dragon and the elephant must come together as good neighbours.” Speaking during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Xi highlighted that both countries, representing two ancient civilizations and the world’s most populous nations, must cooperate for peace and prosperity.

Marking the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties, Xi said relations should be managed from a long-term and strategic perspective. He also urged both nations to take joint responsibility in promoting multilateralism, multipolarity, and democracy in global institutions.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to China in seven years amid strained ties following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In his remarks, Modi affirmed India’s commitment to relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. He noted that border stability has improved after last year’s disengagement and announced the resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The meeting comes nearly a year after the two leaders last met, when both sides reported progress in resolving the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control. Modi also stressed that the welfare of 2.8 billion people depends on stronger India-China cooperation.