Yechury gets 3rd consecutive term as CPM general secretary

Kannur: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) re-elected Sitaram Yechury as party general secretary for a third consecutive term on the final day of the 23rd party congress in Kerala's Kannur on Sunday.

Senior West Bengal leader Ram Chandra Dome has been elected to the politburo, becoming the first Dalit face in the CPM's highest body.

As the party fixed 75 as the age limit for members of the central committee and politburo, leaders who are above that age limit and a few others who are close to it were dropped from both bodies, bringing new faces into party leadership.

In another decision, the party has cut down the size of the central committee from 95 to 85.