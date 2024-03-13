Live
Yogi Adityanath blames non-BJP governments for keeping UP 'bimaru'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday blamed previous non-BJP governments for turning the state "bimaru" (sick) in spite of its unlimited potential.
He said there was a time when no one was ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh, but the state has now emerged as a superior investment destination in the country.
The chief minister was speaking at a mega loan distribution programme of the Ministry of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) here.
Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential. Some people turned the state bimaru in spite of that unlimited potential.
"When the "double-engine" government came to power, this unlimited potential was linked to the campaign for the country's progress and development of youngsters and entrepreneurs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
"Our aim is to develop Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine for the country," he said.