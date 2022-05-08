Yogi Adityanath orders speedy completion of water projects

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered speedy completion of projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in a time-bound manner.

While inspecting the progress of Kachnoda Dam Project in Lalitpur, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to complete the water projects within the stipulated time to benefit the needy. He also ordered frequent review exercises to expedite the pace of ongoing projects.

The Yogi government has been working in a planned and phased manner to address the concerns of the water-scarce regions. Through effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission at grassroots level, the state government is working to conserve groundwater and is also working towards construction of new ponds, wells, and dams throughout the state.

With completion of Kachnoda Dam project at a cost of about Rs 174.97 crore by the month of October, nearly 1,45,324 people will directly get benefits. The length of the proposed pipeline of this dam is nearly 564 km, which will benefit about 62 revenue villages.

After inspecting the dam project, the Chief Minister also held a review meeting with the officials regarding the development works being done in the district. He also took stock of the Gulara, Bacholi and Tilaitha government water supply schemes of Jhansi. Under this project, 114 villages will directly benefit. This is to be completed by June.

The Chief Minister also visited and offered special prayers at Pitambara Peeth Dham in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

He also performed Jal Abhishek at Vankhandeshwar Temple.