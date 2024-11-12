Yogi assures treatment of ailing citizens

Gorakhpur : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, assured persons seeking financial aid for treatment of serious illnesses at Janata Darshan that the government would cover all their medical expenses, enabling them to receive care at top hospitals.

The Chief Minister arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening following his marathon campaign supporting the BJP candidates in the by-polls and stayed overnight at the Gorakhnath Temple. On Monday morning, before departing for the Jharkhand assembly election campaign, the Chief Minister met with around 150 people at Janata Darshan, listening to their concerns and assuring them of prompt and effective solutions. He instructed officials to expedite the process for those without Ayushman cards who require financial assistance, ensuring they receive timely support. “Adequate funds will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund to assist every eligible individual”, he stated. He emphasized that no one should feel anxious, as every problem would be resolved with utmost seriousness and sensitivity. He also instructed officials to take swift, quality action to ensure all grievances were resolved satisfactorily, warning against negligence on their part.