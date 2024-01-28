Yogi govt leads in sustainable road construction and waste disposal

Lucknow: Plastic waste, especially single-use plastic, along with bitumen is being used extensively in the construction and strengthening of roads in Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative has become an example for the whole country, making the roads cost-effective and at the same time, ensuring its durability.

Moreover, through this process, the proper disposal of single-use plastic waste is being promoted on the initiative of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the statistics from the Public Works Department, the Yogi government has constructed and strengthened roads totalling 813 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh through this process.

In total, 466 roads and routes have been strengthened through this innovative initiative.

On average, one road is being constructed every day, a bridge being built every three days.

According to a report from the World Bank Blogs, India is leading in making roads from plastic, with more than 2,500 kilometres of roads in the country built from plastic. This process of constructing roads with plastic is being used in 15 countries, including the United States.

In this regard, the Adityanath government has constructed plastic roads with a total length of 813 kilometres during its term, making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in this regard.

Besides plastic roads, the Yogi government is rapidly enhancing road connectivity in the state and prioritising the development of new infrastructures.

For the financial year 2023-24, Rs 200 crore have been allocated for the removal of 567 black spots on roads. The state is completing the widening and strengthening process at an average of 9 kilometres per day, while the construction of new roads is happening at a rate of 11 kilometres per day.