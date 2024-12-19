Yogi govt merges 3 Ganga streams at Sangam

Lucknow / Hyderabad: The Irrigation department of Uttar Pradesh has merged three distinct streams of the Ganga River at Sangam to enhance bathing facility for millions of devotees expected to attend the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025.

Reminding of Bhagirath, who as per mythological belief, brought the sacred river to the earth through rigorous penance for the salvation of his ancestors, the department has undertaken this significant initiative under the guidance of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, Ganga had changed its course, splitting into three streams between Shastri Bridge and Sangam Nose, impacting her purity and complicating the organisation of the Mahakumbh. The division not only limited the fair area but also disrupted arrangements for pilgrims.

Now, with the Irrigation department’s efforts, the river’s original course has been restored, and it is flowing cohesively as a single stream.

The strategic plan was developed by the department to ensure a grand Mahakumbh experience, providing seamless bathing facilities for the anticipated 40 crore devotees.

This unification allows for simultaneous bathing by a maximum number of devotees at one centralised location, eliminating the need for bathing at multiple spots.

The restoration of Maa Ganga’s original form will not only enhance the sacred experience of devotees, but also ensure efficient fair management. To turn the plan into reality, the expertise of IIT Guwahati’s team was sought. Based on their survey report, three massive dredging machines were deployed to streamline and expand the flow of Ganga in the Sangam area.

Approximately 22 hectares of additional space has been created, allowing a large number of devotees to bathe at one central location simultaneously.

To level this expanded area, five lakh metric tonnes of sand were arranged, ensuring a well-prepared and accessible fairground for the upcoming Mahakumbh.