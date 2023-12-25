Yogi govt to provide in-person counselling to students in careers

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will now provide in-person counselling to support school students in their career journeys.

The secondary education department has partnered with an ed-tech iDreamCareer (iDC), a career counselling and guidance bureau, for this.

The project aims to help 14,700 students of classes 10th and 12th located in five districts -- Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Around 31 counsellors in these five districts will spread educational awareness among students while helping them find their dream colleges with scholarships and learn about multiple career options available in the industry.

Supported by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, the project is an extension to the existing Pankh Portal, which offers career awareness to students in government and government-aided schools through technology.

Additional state project director, Samagra Shiksha (secondary education) Vishnu Kant Pandey said, “The project will ensure the maximum number of college admissions with scholarships by providing the students with in-person counselling sessions, career details, exam patterns, and a helpline number to support last-mile help till they get admission in a college or vocational programme.”

“The project aims to facilitate the upward socio-economic mobility of the students who otherwise dropout post class 10th and 12th. The project will help students right from knowing about the world of careers to knowing themselves, finding the right career and course, then helping in college application, and finally getting them the right scholarship. Subsequently, enabling them to get into right-fit jobs which ensure job satisfaction,” said founder & CEO, iDreamCareer, Ayush Bansal.

As per the UDISE data, close to 18 per cent students dropped off between class 10 and 11. This increases to around 30 per cent from class 12 to higher education (undergraduate).

The All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) shows the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in UP has only risen by 0.4 per cent over the past five years, despite a simultaneous growth of approximately 4 per cent in the eligible population.

Some major reasons for dropouts include lack of awareness about admission procedures, career options, and education funding. “Through personalised counselling, educational awareness, and access to scholarships, this initiative aspires to increase enrolment rates,” said an official.