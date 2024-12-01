Yogi govt to upgrade ICCC in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority are ramping up preparations for the grand Mahakumbh 2025. A key aspect of these preparations is the upgradation of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), initially built for the Kumbh Mela in 2019.

As the 2025 event promises to be even larger and more elaborate, the ICC Center is being enhanced to accommodate the growing scale of the gathering.

During his recent visit to Prayagraj, CM Yogi personally inspected the ICC Center and provided instructions to expedite the upgradation work, ensuring its timely completion. With an estimated 45 crore devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh, the largest human gathering in the world, the event will draw global attention.

The Integrated Command and Control Center was built for the successful organisation of Kumbh 2019, with its inauguration done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prayagraj Mela Authority and Prayagraj Smart City use the ICCC to manage the Mela with advanced technologies like AI, chatbots, live surveillance, and CCTV cameras. Since Mahakumbh 2025 will be much larger and grander than any previous Kumbh or Mahakumbh events, the ICCC is being upgraded.

The Prayagraj Smart City and Mela Authority are upgrading the ICCC with help from top engineering institutes in the country. For Mahakumbh 2025, about 1,650 new CCTV cameras, 24 ANPR cameras, 40 VMCDs, 100 smart parking systems, and AI components for crowd management and vehicle counting will be installed.