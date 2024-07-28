  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Youth must embrace responsibility towards Viksit Bharat goal by 2047: Minister

Youth must embrace responsibility towards Viksit Bharat goal by 2047: Minister
x
Highlights

Youth must embrace the responsibility to contribute towards the betterment of the country and help it realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,...

Youth must embrace the responsibility to contribute towards the betterment of the country and help it realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Sunday.

Chairing a session with a youth delegation that represented India at the BRICS Youth Summit held in Ulyanovsk, Russia, he highlighted the importance of aligning the ‘My Bharat’ platform with activities that resonate with youth.

The minister stressed that these activities should be featured prominently on the My Bharat platform to maximise their impact. He informed the participants that the views and suggestions they shared would play a crucial role in improving the My Bharat portal.

"These contributions are vital for enhancing its outreach among the youth, ensuring the platform effectively addresses their needs and encourages greater engagement in national development initiatives," Mandaviya emphasised. The portal provides a unique opportunity for young people to explore various volunteering, experiential learning, and skill-building opportunities, establish new connections and create a positive impact in the communities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X