Just In
Youths in position to win will be given tickets, says Pilot
Jaipur: Congress Working Committee member and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited his constituency Tonk on Wednesday. This time his entry was in a very different style.
Pilot himself drove a big tractor from near Sawai Madhopur culvert to the petrol pump of Congress leader Dinesh Chaurasia, about 400 meters away.
Here, people climbed on a dozen JCB machines and showered flowers on Pilot and gave him a warm welcome.
While talking to the media, Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi says that the youth will be given a chance.
"I am in favour of the youth, but they should be hard workers of the party. The party is working on ensuring that the winning youth get a chance.
“The Congress will win more seats than before. The youth who are in a position to win will be given tickets. The party is working on this. The party will take the final decision," he said.
While interacting with the media, Pilot said that a third party does not exist in Rajasthan. Small parties or others will fight, but the main contest will be between the Congress and the BJP, he added.