Zeeshan Siddique Joins NCP Under Ajit Pawar’s Leadership After Expulsion From Congress

Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. This follows his expulsion from Congress in August for reportedly voting against the party in the Maharashtra legislative council elections—a claim Siddique denies.

In an emotional statement, Siddique expressed gratitude to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for their support during challenging times. "It’s an emotional day for me and my family. I am grateful for the faith shown in me. With the love and support of the people, I am confident about winning Bandra East again,” he said, upon receiving the NCP nomination for Bandra East.

The 32-year-old MLA, who recently lost his father Baba Siddique, arrived at Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended his support.