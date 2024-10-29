Zeeshan’s security cop suspended

Mumbai : A constable deployed for the security of MLA Zeeshan Siddique has been placed under suspension after he was found missing from his spot of duty during a surprise visit by the area’s deputy commissioner of police, an official said on Monday.

The Bandra East MLA’s father and former state minister Baba Siddique was gunned down in Nirmal Nagar area on October 12, an incident that made national headlines. Following this, Zeeshan Siddique’s security was enhanced.

However, the MLA recently met zonal deputy commissioner of police Dixit Gedam and expressed displeasure at his security detail, the official said.

Gedam then visited Zeeshan Siddique’s house to assess his security cover and found constable Vishal Ashok Thange missing from his spot of duty, he said.

“Thange was not at his assigned duty location when Zeeshan Siddique was leaving his house for some official purpose. After a preliminary probe, Thange was suspended. A detailed departmental inquiry has been initiated against him,” the official said.