18-Yr-Old Boy Cracks JEE Mains In First Attempt After Overcoming Several Hurdles

An 18-year-oldboy named Dhiraj Kumar has successfully completed the JEE Mains on his first attempt. He has been admitted to the Institute of Engineering & Rural Technology's (IERT) Computer Science section thanks to his JEE Mains ranking. Dhiraj attributes most of his achievement to two people: Abhishek Shukla, the director of Shuruaat - Ek Jyoti Shiksha, and his class teacher at the local school.



Dhiraj's father passed away while he was a little child, leaving his widowed mother to labour in the fields to support herself. In 2018, Dhiraj made the decision to leave his home in the village of Harbhanpur (Phulpur) to attend Prayagraj for his Class 9 to 12 education. Dhiraj's instructor in the Phulpur village school recognised his intellectual prowess and encouraged confidence in his talents. The teacher even assisted Dhiraj in enrolling in Class 9 at Prayagraj's Government Inter College, where he worked hard and earned grades of 84% in Class 10 and 75% in Class 12.

Shukla, the leader of the Shuruaat organization, on the other hand, made the decision to assist Dhiraj in receiving his proper education. Shukla's facility assists economically disadvantaged kids in pursuing their education, and as a result, it ended up taking on Dhiraj's financial obligations as well, primarily by paying for his tuition and coaching expenses. Shukla and other kind people assisted Dhiraj with IERT entrance fees and other expenses after he passed the JEE Mains by raising a total of rs.63,000. Dhiraj will receive a scholarship after six months of enrollment, which will support him even more in his academic endeavurs.