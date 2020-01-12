6-Year-Old got standing ovation for his Welcomed Back to School After His Last Chemotherapy Treatment

In 2016, Ohio boy named John Oliver Zippay had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia back and had been receiving treatment ever since.

CNN report says, in 2016, John Oliver Zippay was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and had been receiving regular treatment ever since.

Just after the Christmas, he finally returned to his elementary school named St. Helen Catholic School, after receiving his final round of chemotherapy treatment.

To celebrate his return, John's classmates, teachers and his parents lined up to give him a standing ovation. Everyone has thrown a high-five around as the cheerful boy John has walked down the school hallway packed with his well-wishers.

John's mom whose name Megan Zippay had been diligently collecting donations and sharing updates about her son's treatment via the Facebook page "Help John Oliver FIGHT Leukemia", expressed her gratitude in a lengthy post.

You can read that post down below:

"The day we have been waiting for over 3 years has finally come!! John Oliver got his last IV chemo and got to ring the bell!! It was one of the best moments surrounded by family, friends, and staff. We were given even more great news that JO doesn't have to do his last 10 days of oral chemo pills and NO STEROIDS!!!!" Megan wrote.

Thankful for all the support the family received in their testing days, she added, "His surgery went well, and he is home resting because he is a little sore from the incision and stitches. We couldn't have made it through this journey without the support of EVERYONE.

Thank you, Dr. B and all the staff, at the Cleveland Clinic. Thank you to our family, and all of our friends and supporters! We love you all and we will likely be having a big party in the summer to celebrate...hope to see you all there!! #JOstrong