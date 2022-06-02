A Woman Swims From Bangladesh To India To Marry Her Lover

Krishna Mandal, a 22-year-old lady, swam for more than an hour across a river and through the Sunderbans to enter India and meet her lover.



The love tale, which is worthy of being made into a short film, started on Facebook, where Krishna Mandal and Abhik Mandal met for the first time. The two hit it off right away and fell in love. They did, however, belong to different countries separated by a border.



Krishna did not have a valid passport to enter India legitimately. But, determined to see her sweetheart, she embarked on a perilous voyage and crossed into the neighbouring nation illegally.

The Sunderbans wilderness, which is home to the ferocious Royal Bengal Tigers and other dangerous animals, was Krishna's first obstacle. Krishna swam for more than an hour in the Malta River after wading through the forest, according to police sources, and made it to the other side.

Krishna and Abhik were reunited when they met in the Kaikhali hamlet in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The couple then travelled to Kolkata, where they married at the Kalighat Temple.

The news quickly spread over the internet, drawing the attention of the authorities. Krishna had to face legal consequences after crossing into India illegally. On Monday, she was apprehended for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border. Krishna may now be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission.