After Passing NEET 2021 Jointly, The Father And Daughter Duo Enrolling In MBBS Together

Following a slew of uplifting stories about people passing the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test, NEET 2021, here's one about love and determination. People have been in awe of a father and daughter combination who took the NEET 2021 Exam jointly.



This father and daughter combination chose to appear for the medical entrance exam together, providing an inspirational instance of not only love and persistence, but also reminding the world that age is no obstacle to learning.



According to reports, Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan, who is in his 50s, took the exam with his 18-year-old daughter Sheetal. After passing the exam, the father and daughter team went on to enrol in an MBBS programme jointly. Murugaiyan is currently enrolled at a medical college in Chennai, and his daughter is enrolled in a medical college in Puducherry.

Lt. Colonel Murugaiyan has ever aspired to be a doctor. He had it in him to follow his passion of obtaining a doctor despite having a degree in engineering. Based on family pressure, the engineering degree had to be completed.

However, passing this exam was not a simple task. Working with my kid was appealing, but it was challenging for someone with a full-time job. Murugaiyan had to put forth a lot of effort to manage his NEET exam preparation with his job. While he used to work during the day, he used to study in the nights. Family members were appreciative of this father and daughter team during their adventure.