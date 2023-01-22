Artist From Jaipur Set Record By Creating Wooden Spoon Smaller

People have been amazed by a film featuring a great artist from Jaipur. The artist is seen in the video crafting a little wooden spoon. In actuality, it is the tiniest spoon ever made, even smaller than a grain of rice. It's likely that the video will shocked you as well. Guinness World Records (GWR) posted the video on Twitter. The video demonstrates the artist's various tools as they are used to fashion the spoon out of a piece of wood. He occasionally also uses it to pick up food fragments.



More than 8,100 people have seen the video since it was shared, and that number is rising. The tweet has also received nearly 200 likes. Here is the video, have a look at it:

New record: Smallest wooden spoon - 2 mm (0.7 inches) made by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India) 🥄 pic.twitter.com/wrFltImEPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 19, 2023



Murtikar is a marble statue sculptor, according to a blog by GWR. But he wants to establish a museum of miniature art. He told GWR after setting the record, Guinness World Records is the Koh-i-Noor diamond in records and after receiving it he feel like wearing the most wonderful crown on his head.

