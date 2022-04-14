BTS Achieved Another Record For The Second Year In A Row At The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

﻿South Korean boy band BTS has broken another record. After surpassing the record for the second year in a row, the band has surpassed their previous mark of most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards blimps won by a music group.

They won the award at the 35th Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, commonly referred as KCA, which occured on April 9, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.





The Bangtan Boys won Favorite Music Group for the third year in a row, a victory that KCA's official Twitter account described as "smooth as butter" winking at the record-breaking song.

This triumph raised their total number of blimps to six, up from five last year.The result not only broke the tie with American pop and R&B girl group Fifth Harmony, who had previously held the record of five victories. As a result, BTS was named the group with the most KCA nominations ever.

Furthermore, by winning the award, the septet joined The Black Eyed Peas (US), One Direction (UK), and Fifth Harmony (US) as the only acts to win Favorite Music Group three times.

BTS was unable to visit the ceremony in person because they are presently on tour in Las Vegas for their Permission To Dance on Stage international tour. They did, though, congratulate KCA and their fans in a pre-recorded video, giving the victory to the ever-faithful ARMY and their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, BTS as a group has already secured three new Guinness World Records titles in the first months of 2022, following V's Instagram breakthrough in December 2021.This includes the most Instagram followers for a band, the most Twitter followers for a band and most TikTok followers for a music group.

Furthermore, BTS' newest Nickelodeon victory takes their total number of new titles to four in the first four months of 2022.