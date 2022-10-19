Business Class Passengers Panic After Snake Is Spotted In US Plane

At the conclusion of a flight from Florida's Tampa city to New Jersey on Monday, the unexpected sight of a snake on board caused passengers to worry and alert airport staff at Newark Liberty International Airport to catch the animal.



As per the sources, the airport's wildlife operations team and Port Authority Police Department officers greeted United Flight 2038 at the gate, retrieved the "garter snake," and later returned it into the wild, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The message went on to say that nobody was hurt and that business as usual was not impacted.

The reports suggest that the snake was noticed by the business class travellers when the aircraft was taxiing after landing. According to the TV station, passengers began yelling and raising their feet. After the snake was removed, the passengers and their luggage deplaned, and the aircraft was checked for further reptiles that might have climbed aboard but was discovered to be empty.

Sources explained that who cited the Florida Museum of Natural History, the common garter snake is not poisonous and is not aggressive toward people. It can be found in every county in Florida. The snakes, which are normally 18 to 26 inches long, tend to avoid direct contact with people or animals and only bite when they are "deliberately mistreated."

Meanwhile, this was not the first incident that an an AirAsia flight to Malaysia in February, a similar occurrence occurred when passengers discovered a snake while the aircraft was in the air. The lizard was visible in a light bulb above passengers in the widely shared Tik Tok video from the journey.