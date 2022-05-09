Climate Research Scientist From NASA Wins World Food Prize 2022

The World Food Prize (WFP) is an international award that honours an individual's contributions to global development by increasing the quantity, quality, or availability of food. Cynthia Rosenzweig, a senior research scientist and head of the Climate Impacts Group at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York City, was named as the winner for 2022 by World Food Prize president Barbara Stinson.



She had been interested in agriculture for several decades and had been a leader in food and climate policy since the early 1980s. Cynthia is a well-known climatologist and agronomic who started a project to study the effects of climate change on agricultural production. Her project was named the winner of the World Food Prize in 2022.

Dr. Daniel Hillel, the World Food Prize Laureate with whom Cynthia Rosenzweig collaborated on many research, was a significant mentor and colleague for Cynthia. Along with him, she started collaborating since in 1993 to compare model projections to reality. Then they spent the next four decades cultivating and comprehending each other's biophysical and socioeconomic needs.

According to the World Food Prize, she knows that involving farmers in agricultural research is advantageous to research knowledge.Community of NASA Dr. Rosenzweig has worked hard to create agricultural models that will benefit people all around the world.

Agriculture data from NASA's fleet of Earth-observing satellites is already being used by scientists like Cynthia Rosenzweig to better understand food production and security in a changing environment. She has stepped up his efforts to study the impact of climate change on agricultural production.

She has established a strong link between the food system and climate change. Her first journal article was published in 1985, and it was about modelling the prospective implications of climate change on North America's wheat-producing regions, as well as how wheat-growing crop zones might migrate as the climate changes. She has played a critical part in the emerging understanding of sensitivity for what is required to increase climate change resilience in the United States.