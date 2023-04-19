Greek God Eros's Statue Dating Back 2,000 Years Has Been Found In Italy

About 2,000-year-old artifacts from the ancient Greek city of Paestum have been found by archaeologists on southern Italy's Amalfi coast. The excavations led to the discovery of terracotta bullheads and a statue of Eros, the Greek deity of sex and love, riding a dolphin.



It's the first collection of items from a sanctuary that dates to the fifth century BC, according to authorities. The ancient city is located close to the Pompeii archaeological site in southern Italy's Campania region. It is well-known for its three enormous Doric-columned temples, which highlight many famous buildings from Ancient Greece, including the Parthenon in Athens.



The sources said quoting the Italian Cultural ministry that the little temple was initially found in the year 2019 alongside the ancient city walls but that excavations were halted owing to pandemic.

Officials from the Italian cultural ministry claimed that these recent discoveries would shed new insight on religious life in an ancient city. The Eros statue appears to be from a family of ceramicists known as the Avilis, whose presence at Paestum had never been recorded previously, while the seven bulls' heads discovered were arranged around a temple altar in what appeared to be a gesture of devotion.