Largest Tusker Killed By Trophy Hunter In Botswana

The 'honour' of shooting Botswana's largest 'tusker' cost a professional trophy hunter $50,000.On the country's northern border with Namibia, Leon Kachelhoffer claimed to have killed the enormous tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory. One tusk weighed nearly 100 pounds, reported Indiatimes



The elephant, which was in its 50s, was killed for its tusks, which were about 8 feet long. The hunters also posed with the tusks, which sparked uproar. According to Wildlife at Risk International, this is the largest elephant hunted in Botswana since 1996.

The hunter also re-posted the contentious hunt as well as the conquering that preceded it. He even went on a podcast to discuss the topic. He remarked that its a tremendous privilege, to be able to chase a bull like that.