Man Establishes A Guinness World Record Using A Pogo Stick To Bounce While Chopping Apples

By chopping through 56 apples in a minute while bouncing on a pogo stick, a man from Idaho, US, broke a Guinness World Record. He cut through the flying apples with the samurai sword.In order to advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, David Rush, a serial record breaker, has so far broken more than 250 Guinness World Records.

Jonathan Hannon, Mr. Rush's neighbour, is seen in a video where Mr. Rush released on his YouTube account throwing 74 apples in a minute. However, in which Mr. Rush was able to slice 56 apples from.

The hardest aspect of the test, according to Mr. Rush, was using only his hands to bounce on a pogo stick. He acknowledged that it took him a few failed efforts before he managed to stay on the pogo stick for an entire minute.

Mr. Rush has previously smashed a lot of records. The record for the longest distance travelled while holding a guitar on the chin has been set by him. He walked 5.4 kilometres while holding the guitar on his chin till it toppled.

By cradling 150 burning candles in his mouth for 30 seconds, he also broke a record. Mr. Rush added that he had to deal with hazardous fumes and the candles becoming slick from his saliva despite wearing eye protection during the effort.