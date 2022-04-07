Man From Kerala Built A Unique Electric Car

A 67 years old man, Antony John who works as a career consultant and is a proponent of environmentally friendly products. He has genuinely come up with unique concepts that can bring about change, such as a bio-composting system and a hydroponic vertical garden, unlike today's armchair activists who prefer to preach.



Antony, a self-described environmentalist, had been riding an electric scooter for 16 years. Antony recently moved to a self-built electric vehicle. He said that he was turning old. As a result, he want a car that could shield him from the sun and rain. It had to be one-person and electric, ideally.

Antony spent many days exploring the idea of building a car when it came to him. He found a French automobile on the internet. His attention was drawn to the aerodynamic model. Antony made a few changes to the design and devised a strategy based on his requirements. He then told a coworker at a nearby auto body shop about his plan.

Antony explained that Vishwanathan Mesthiri agreed to use rust-free Japan sheet for the vehicle's body. The electric components were acquired from Delhi, and the redesigned steering mechanism was borrowed from Tata Nano. It took a year to finish the automobile. He added that the battery was then replaced with a 52 AH Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery. Unlike the earlier Lithium iron one, this one would not catch fire.

The bright pink car, which seems like it sprang straight out of an animated film, now has its own fan base. While driving, it attracts a lot of attention and a lot of questions. The automobile glides over the tyres of a Bajaj autorickshaw using just an accelerator and a brake. The battery can easily run for 60 kilometres when completely charged.

The automobile cost roughly Rs 4 lakh in total, which is significantly less than electric vehicles on the market, and Antony claims that it requires no maintenance. The ongoing costs are similarly low.

The driver siad that the car only consumes one unit of current, which costs Rs 5. It is a cost-effective solution. He mentioned that these vehicles have the potential to alleviate the agony that we are experiencing as a result of the ongoing rise in gasoline prices.

Antony further added that the vehicle's 33-inch width allows it to navigate even small roads like a two-wheeler. It also takes up very little parking space.