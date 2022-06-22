Man From Tamil Nadu Breaks World Record By Inflating Three Truck Tubes Using Only His Nostrils

In order to raise awareness about yoga pranayama on the occasion of International Yoga Day , a man from Tamil Nadu's Salem region filled the tubes of three lorries with air through his nostrils in 9 minutes and 45 seconds. Nataraj is a karate instructor who is originally from Ilampillai in the Atthanur neighbourhood of Salem. In addition to one for the Guinness Book of World Records , he has performed on 97 different occasions.

On June 20, in anticipation of today being International Yoga Day, he finished his 98th record. In effort to promote awareness of the crucial yoga practise of Pranayama, Nataraj broke the record by breathing air through three tubes used in truck wheels.

The event, which was performed in 9 minutes and 45 seconds in front of judges and police officers, was acknowledged and given certification by the World Talent Book of Records.

Nataraj further cautioned that this feat was simple because he had previously engaged in a number of breathing exercises. But if others tried it without the correct instruction, he warned, it would be fatal.

He added that the majority of people are already familiar with yoga. All the officials and members of the public present praised Nataraj's accomplishment. Everyone could live healthier lives with the help of breathing exercises.