Man In China Killed His Children To Establish His 'New Family'

According to legal documents published online on Friday, a man from western China's Chongqing municipality allegedly killed his two young children by throwing them out of his high-rise apartment so he could establish a new family. In December last year, Zhang Bo, who was arrested by police after a month, has been charged with murder and will appear before thejudge later this month. The death of the children has been charged with murder and will appear in court later this month. On November 2, last year, the children were allegedly thrown from a window of Zhang's home which was on the 14th floor of a residential building in the city.



The documents claimed that the man's motivation for the alleged murders of his 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter was that his fiancée would not marry him unless he got rid of them. It added that the man's motivation for the alleged murders of his 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter was that his fiancée would not marry him unless he got rid of them.

According to his ex-wife, Chen Meilin, it stated that Zhang's fiancée, Ye Chengchen, didn't want Zhang to have children of his own blood. Ye had put pressure on the guy by attempting suicide by cutting her own wrists, according to Chen, who was also arrested and charged with murder. The matter will be tried later this month in a Chongqing court.

Zhang, who was the only person with them at the time, claimed he was asleep when it happened, therefore it was initially assumed to be an accident.

After hearing people screaming downstairs, he awoke and realized what had happened, he said. The children perished after landing on the grass. As per prior allegations by local media, Zhang was seen sprinting down the building without shoes, screaming near the children, and beating his head on the wall after the tragedy. He eventually revealed to the police that he and Ye arranged their deaths because they wanted to start their own family without any children from his previous marriage.

Zhang pretended to be single while still married and began a love engagement with Ye in 2019. In February of last year, he divorced Chen after agreeing that Chen would parent the girl while he would raise the son until he was six years old.