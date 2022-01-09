Man Running For 20 Years Was Apprehended After Being Identified In Spain

After being identified on Google Street View, a Sicilian mafia, Gioacchino Gammino, 61 years old, fugitive who had been on the run for nearly 20 years was detained. He was arrested in Galapagar, Spain, near Madrid, after a photo was taken of a man who looked like him chatting outside a fruit shop.



He had been suspected of being in the nation, but police had been unable to locate him. Nicola Altiero, deputy director of Italy's anti-mafia department, stated that the photogram enabled them to verify the inquiry they were developing in traditional means (DIA).

As per sources, Gammino glided by the name Manuel and had previously worked as a cook at a restaurant called 'La cocina de Manu.'

A photo of Gammino identifiable by a scar on the left side of his chin was posted on the now-defunct restaurant's Facebook page, and the establishment even advertised a 'Sicilian meal.' The same Street View that led to his demise apparently displays him outside another business called El huerto de Manu, or Manu's orchard.

According to La Repubblica, Gammino was the chief of the Stidda mafia gang in Agrigento, Sicily. The organization is frequently pitted against the well-known Cosa Nostra mafia.

In the 1980s, he was probed by legendary anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, who was ultimately assassinated in a bombing. Gammino escaped from Rome's Rebibbia jail in 2002 while filming a movie there, and was condemned to life in prison for murder a year later.

Since then, he has eluded capture, and he appears to be astonished that his existence in small-town Spain has been exposed. He is now in detention in Spain, according to Ms. Altiero of Italy's anti-mafia unit, but it is hoped that he will be transferred to Italy in February.