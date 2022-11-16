Marathoner From Canada Sets Record For Planting Over 23,000 Saplings In 24 hours

Antoine Moses, a 23-year-old Canadian marathon runner and environmentalist, broke the previous record by planting 23,060 trees in less than 24 hours. As world leaders gather in Egypt for the COP 27 summit and discuss ways to curb global warming as part of the worldwide effort to combat climate change, Moses' exploits have gone viral on social media.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, Moses can be seen quickly and continuously bending over, digging a hole, and planting saplings. 1.7 million people have watched Moses' video from last July, in which he set the record for "most trees planted by a single person in 24 hours." Here is the video, you can have a look at it:

WOW!A 23-year-old tree planter from Quebec 🇨🇦 set a new world record by planting 23,060 trees in 24 hours. Antoine Moses says he can plant 16 trees per minute, or one every 3.75 seconds..🎥 IG: antoine_moses pic.twitter.com/2JQXylyjPz — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) November 9, 2022

More and more individuals are trying to stop climate change by planting trees and creating artificial forests because deforestation is one of the main contributors to global warming. Moses' video is getting accolades on the internet from people all over the world for taking such a stand on his own as a committed and caring young person.

In response, Moses stated that he was assisted in this endeavour by a staff of six persons. Moses claims to have planted more than 1.3 million plants across Canada over the years.