Medico From Andhra Assisted In Delivering A Baby On A Moving Train

On September 13, K Swathi Reddy, a house surgeon at the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, age 23, was in for a shock when she boarded the Duronto SuperFast Express. She was a co-passenger on the ship with a pregnant woman who had abruptly gone into labour.



Without knowing that Swathi was a medical student, her husband rushed to her in a desperate attempt to get assistance. Swathi responded quickly to the situation and assisted the mother with giving birth. She assisted the new parents with the support of the railway workers after reassuring the new parents that she is a medic.



The mother went into labour about 3:30 pm after the train left the Vijayawada station at around 1 pm. The fact that there were no pauses on the Duronto Superfast Express between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam worried the new parents. They were fortunate to receive Swathi help when they asked their other travellers for assistance.

The house surgeon, who has worked with the gynaecology department for more than a month and a half, was successful in calming the parents and attending to the birth. When Swathi arrived to lend a hand, the baby's head was already partially out, and the woman was too worn out to push any more.

With Swathi helping her push out the baby, the mother was able to deliver the healthy baby in a safe manner in three to four minutes. Swathi described how relieved everyone on the railway bogie was when they first heard the infant's cry. She continued to fulfil her obligation by waiting for the mother to deliver the placenta for nearly 50 minutes. Swathi calmly waited by the mother's side in the lack of the necessary medical tools, even though it generally takes the placenta about 30 minutes to deliver.

The baby was soon covered with warm, clean towels that were provided by the railroad workers, and the train was stopped at the Anakapalle station for additional medical attention.

Swathi assisted the mother and child during their entire stay at the neighbouring NTR Government Health Hospital before the mother was taken to a gynaecologist and the child to a paediatrician. According to the railway officials, the baby girl would be entitled to free train travel for the remainder of her life because the mother and child were both said to be in good health.