Men From Italy Set New Guinness World Record For Changing Tyre On Moving Car

Manuel Zoldan and Gianluca Folco from Italy have achieved the new Guinness World record for fastest tyre change on a moving vehicle. During the Lo Event Dei Record performance in Italy, the pair broke the record. Guinness World Record (GWR) posted a video of their amazing accomplishment on YouTube.



"Can Manuel Zoldan and Gianluca Folco (Italy) maintain the speed and balance required to change the front wheel of this sports car in the quickest time ever?" In the video, Manuel drives into a ramp, turns the car onto its side, and then quickly changes a tyre while hanging out the window while the car is still rolling.





By turning the wheel in 1 minute, 17.64 seconds—almost 13 seconds faster than the previous record of 1 minute 30 seconds—the team smashed the world record. The video has received more than 53,000 views and more than a thousand likes since it was shared.