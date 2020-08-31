Naked man runs after boar who snatched his laptop bag

A German nudist had the satisfaction of ultimate triumph after chasing a wild boar that had run off with a laptop bag. Pictures updated on social media displays the naked man running after a sow and her two piglets to the laughter of fellow swimmers at Berlin's Teufelssee or Devil's Lake.

Adele Landauer, an actor and coach shares she clicked the pictures, wrote that the pigs first snatched somebody's pizza before grabbing the bag. She said, when the owner realized what had happened, he "gave his all" and recovered the bag.

"When he came back with his yellow bag in hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success," she further added.





Landauer said she showed the pictures to the man that she clicked and "he laughed loudly and authorized me to publish them." Wild boars are very common in the forests near Berlin and can occasionally be seen venturing through city parks in search of food.