New Guinness World Record Has Been Achieved By 14 Dogs

It seems impossible to keep a pack of dogs moving in a straight line. However, a German person set a Guinness World Record by convincing 14 dogs to form a long, meandering conga line. In February 2022, Wolfgang Lauenburger and his dog pack beat the previous record set by his daughter Alexa, who had used nine dogs.



On Tuesday, a video demonstrating how Wolfgang and Alexa set their marks was posted on the Guinness World Records official Twitter account. The dogs were being taught to balance their front limbs on the back of the dog in front by the father-daughter team. The canines had to move at least five metres while holding the stance in order to comply with Guinness World Records requirements.





New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany)



Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023





Maya, the dog owned by Wolfgang Lauenburger, set a world record on February 24, 2022, by spinning 49 times in 30 seconds. After Maya performed 62 rollovers in 60 seconds on June 27 of last year, the pet owners were able to break the record for "most rollovers by a dog in one minute."

