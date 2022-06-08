NHAI Achieved New Guinness World Record By Laying 75-KM Highway

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) entered the Guinness Book of World Records on June 7. In fewer than five days, the authority set a world record by constructing a 75-kilometer continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH-53.

In Maharashtra, a stretch of roadway between Amravati and Akola was completed in 105 hours and 33 minutes, breaking the previous world record.

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, tweeted about the accomplishment. He also tweeted a photo of the highway construction as well as the Guinness World Record certificate.

Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NHAI successfully completed a Guinness World Record.

The roadway stretch that set the new world record was built by private contractor Rajput Infracon. The Amravati-Akola Highway was built in record time, starting at 6 a.m. on June 4 and ending on June 7.

The NH-53 highway travels through a mineral-rich region of India. Because it connects key cities such as Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat, the highway is critical.

The 75-kilometer length of highway was built with the help of 800 employees and 700 workers. Rajput Infracon has already set a world record by building a road between Satara and Sangli in 24 hours.