Nick Anapolsky Sets A New Guinness World Record By Performing 879 Burpees In An Hour

In order to raise funds for his niece, who was born with a severe heart condition last year, a Brazilian man set a new Guinness World Record in burpees. On Monday, Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano completed 951 burpees in an hour, which happened to be his 35th birthday. The authenticity of the record was finalized with the Guinness World Records adjudicator.



After being published by the news agency Reuters, a video of Laureano doing burpees has been circulatedon Twitter within a short span of time. He initiallystarts by standing, then bending down to complete a plank, then a push-up before standing back up.

A Brazilian man sets a new Guinness World Record for most burpees in an hour, in a fundraising effort for his niece who was born last year with severe heart disease https://t.co/yvrDPSIUw3 pic.twitter.com/tzj1qWXtzA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

While sharing the experience, Laureano stated that he was tired after performing it. He finished the record at the city's Tricolor Fight Team gym after that. It didn't go as smoothly as hehad anticipated but he isquite pleased with the result. Whereas Laureano is a professional mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter, attempted 1,000 burpees but was unable to complete the task owing to a leg injury sustained just two days prior. He was adamant about raising finances for his niece Rebecca because he didn't know when he would see her again.

Laureano had since moving to Singapore in May 2019, he has yet to meet Rebecca and her family after so long. So using his athleticism is the only thing he can do to help her. He explained why he chose burpees to the news outlet, saying that he chose one of the toughest single exercisessince it wouldn't be fun if he didn't try the hardest one. He could do jumping jacks, but it's too simple. He also assured that ithas to be something that pushes peopleto be a better version of themselves.

Nick Anapolsky held the previous Guinness World Record by performing 879 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour on March 6, 2021, in the male athlete category. He broke the previous record by nine burpees and maintained a burpee rate of 14.65 per minute for 60 minutes.