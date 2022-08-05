Organisation Took Initiative To Uplift Low-Income Groups In Delhi & Bengaluru

In support of the "Power the Pedal" campaign, Greenpeace India has launched a project to distribute bicycles to more than 450 labourers, particularly women employed in Bengaluru and Delhi. The programme attempts to provide low-income women more influence.

A community of 5,000 female workers who would commute by bicycle to tackle pollution and climate change is another goal of the initiative. Through this approach, local environmental organisation called Greenpeace India is transforming commonplace groups into changemakers. The majority of the women labourers who have joined the "Power the Pedal" campaign are between the ages of 40 and 50, and they all walk to work because they cannot afford to use any other kind of transportation.

A campaign beneficiary said that the city of Delhi has received so many new transit mediums. They believe that because we can't afford it, it wasn't made for them. Whil Another beneficiary said that she used to travel two kilometres on foot each day to get to her place of employment. There was no other choice, so she had to walk before going to work. It has become simpler and easier to commute through the city thanks to cycling.

Greenpeace India estimates that women currently make up roughly 20% of the workforce as a whole. However, bike infrastructure that supports a cheap, accessible, and effective commuting system will have a favourable effect on the participation rate of women.