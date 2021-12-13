Police Said A Father Killed His Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife, And Himself, Leaving His Children Alone In The Car
- In a Saturday press conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison revealed that police obtained evidence that the suspect planned to conduct another murder in Howard County, Maryland.
- The man allegedly murdered his ex-wife and uploaded a video on Facebook Live outside of an apartment complex in Columbia, Maryland.
Baltimore police went to an alarm call and discovered a 41-year-old woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead before emergency personnel arrived on Saturday.
Police wrote in a written report of the incident that investigators think Rajaee Black came to Columbia after committing a domestic killing in Baltimore just a few days prior.
On Sunday, officials inquired about the event, while Baltimore police forwarded it to Saturday's press conference.A man admitted to shooting and killing his wife and two children in a different incident earlier this month in Florida. Three counts of second-degree murder were filed against the man.Sheriff Bill Leeperstated in Nassau that he later admitted that he shot each victim many times to make them sure that they didn't suffer. When questioned why he didn't just shoot himself, he stated that he was too afraid to do so.