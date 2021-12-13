Police Said A Father Killed His Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife, And Himself, Leaving His Children Alone In The Car

Baltimore police went to an alarm call and discovered a 41-year-old woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead before emergency personnel arrived on Saturday.



In a Saturday press conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison revealed that police obtained evidence that the suspect planned to conduct another murder in Howard County, Maryland. He added at the time that authorities were still attempting to contact the victims' families and that they couldn't reveal their identities to the public. The man allegedly murdered his ex-wife and uploaded a video on Facebook Live outside of an apartment complex in Columbia, Maryland.

According to police, Wendy Natalie Black, 42, was identified as the woman slain in Columbia by Howard County police on Sunday. Rajaee Shareef Black was also named as a suspect. Both of them were found dead with gunshot wounds on Saturday. Following the shooting, officers discovered Black's two young children unhurt in his car in the parking area of the apartment complex where the incident occurred. The police officers added that the children have been placed in a safe environment and did not witness the incident.

Police wrote in a written report of the incident that investigators think Rajaee Black came to Columbia after committing a domestic killing in Baltimore just a few days prior.



On Sunday, officials inquired about the event, while Baltimore police forwarded it to Saturday's press conference.