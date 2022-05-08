Priyanka Mohite From Maharashtra Became The First Indian Woman To Climb Five Peaks About 8000m

Priyanka Mohite, a 30-year-old woman from , a 30-year-old woman from Maharashtra 's satara district, has achieved history by being the first indian woman to climb five peaks above 8000 metres. she accomplished the accomplishment on Thursday after climbing mount Kanchenjunga.

Tenzing Norgay Adventure award 2020 was also given to Priyanka. on thursday at 4.52 p.m., she completed her trek to mount kanchenjunga, the world's third highest summit at 8586 metres above sea level. her brother akash mohite informed her of the wonderful news.

In April 2021, Priyanaka scaled Mt Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain peak at 8091 metres above sea level. She made history as the first Indian woman to accomplish it.

Priyanka had already conquered Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, which stands at 8849 metres. In 2016, she climbed Mount Lhotse (8516 m), the fourth highest mountain in the world, Mount Makalu (8485 m), and Mount Kilimanjaro (5895 m).

However her childhood fascination for mountaineering is the reason she is now able to realise her aspirations. She began mountain climbing as a teenager in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range and later in 2012, she finally climbed Bandarpunch, a mountain massif in Uttarakhand's Garhwal portion of the Himalayas which just paved a way for her future.