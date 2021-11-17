Royal Air Force Has Set A New World Record For The First Successful Flight Utilising Synthetic Fuel

The Royal Air Force has earned a new Guinness World Record for the world's first successful synthetic-fuel flight. An Ikarus C42 microlight aircraft piloted by Group Captain Peter Hackett conducted a short flight powered by synthetic gasoline, which was set up globally for the first time. The record, which was set previously this month at Cotswold Airport, was set in collaboration with Zero Petroleum.



Its synthetic UL91 fuel is generated by mixing hydrogen from water and carbon from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. According to Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Climate change is a transnational concern that challenges global resilience, as well as our shared security and prosperity. The way we power our planes will play a key role in accomplishing that objective, and this fascinating experiment to create aviation fuel from air and water demonstrates how it can be done. While green technologies such as electric and hydrogen power generation are realistic options for many RAF units, high-performance aircraft need liquid fuel.

Paddy Lowe, CEO of Zero Petroleum stated that thedistinctive concept with the Royal Air Force demonstrates the relevance of their synthetic fuel and the opportunities whichhas to remove fossil CO2 emissions from an amount of difficult but crucial sectors, including transportation, that further collectively account for 23% of global total CO2 emissions.

Meanwhile, this technology is part of the Royal Air Force's Project MARTIN, and it has the ability to save 80-90 percent of carbon every trip. The RAF also wants to build its first net-zero installation by 2025, and a net-zero force by 2040, in order to meet the government's Net-Zero by 2050 target.